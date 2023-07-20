The Welsh rugby team have unveiled their new-look kit ahead of the World Cup this autumn.

The tournament takes place in France in September and October with Wales taking on Fiji in their opening game.

The jersey is inspired by the Welsh National Anthem, ‘Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau’, which is featured in the shirts.

The jerseys are made from Macron’s unique Eco Fabric, a polyester material derived from from recycled plastic.

The main body of the home jersey flaunts the traditional Wales' red, featuring dark red accents along the side of the jersey and the sleeves.

The new kit also includes contrasting white polo shirt collar and white trim around the bottom of the dark red sleeves.

The away jersey includes shades of black and yellow, paying homage to the flag of Saint David, the patron Saint of Wales.

It comes after Warren Gatland named his 43-man squad for the tournament which included several uncapped players.

Hundreds of children from schools in Pontypridd were invited to take part in the launch at Ynysangharad War Memorial Park.

Children were invited to take part in the launch and sing the anthem as Wales’ stars visited the park pavilion in Pontypridd. Credit: Wales Rugby Union

Wales international Tomos Williams, said: "It was really nice seeing all the local school children welcome us out and there was some great singing of the national anthem."Another feature in the jersey is the phrase from the anthem "PLEIDIOL WYF I’M GWLAD", which translates to "I am faithful to my country".

Nigel Walker, WRU Interim CEO, who has just been named as Executive Director of Rugby said: "The anthem has become a defining moment on any Welsh matchday for players and supporters alike.

"We’re looking forward to fans seeing the kit in action."

The new jerseys along with the replica versions are now available to buy.