A funeral is being held today for Morgan Ridler, the three-year-old boy from Swansea who died after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Morgan was being treated for with adrenal cortex cancer since the age of two.

Parents Matt and Natalie confirmed that Morgan had passed away on the 28 June.

Describing him as their "beautiful boy", following his death, Morgan's parents said: "Although it was faster than we could ever have anticipated, Morgan was in control at the very end, knowing he was safe and we were with him.

"No more pain now, you fought so hard for so long, you always smiled regardless, you always laughed, you always loved.

"Although I wish this never happened to us I know that we are better people for having known and loved you. You’ve taught us to be be more and love more.

"In us you have inspired more love than I ever thought possible, you’ve created power for good and we are so grateful for you.

"Our Morgs. Our Squishy."

Morgan was surprised with a parade of supercars last month

Last month Morgan was treated to a parade of supercars driving past his home before being treated to a short flight from Swansea Airport.

Crowds gathered to watch as the super cars including a Lamborghini, Porsche and Mercedes Formula 1, rolled through the streets shortly before Morgan's death.

His mother Natalie was last year awarded the ITV Wales' Fundraiser of the Year after raising over £40,000 for Latch Wales, Noahs Ark Childrens Hospital and Ronald McDonald House Cardiff, that all support children with cancer.