An American student who has been studying in Wales for the last three years says she is having to move back to the US after graduating without a proper degree grade.

Grace Caselden, a Journalism, Media and English Literature student, said herself and her peers have been impacted by the long-running dispute between lecturers and universities over pay and conditions.

Due to negotiations failing, striking lecturers including those at Cardiff University, have been taking part in a marking and assessment boycott since April impacting thousands of students across Wales receiving their final grades. This has left many, including international students, with "unclassified" degrees which they say has had an impact on them making future plans.

Thousands of students have been graduating across Wales this week

Speaking to ITV Wales after taking part in her graduation ceremony, which many are referring to as just a "celebration event", Grace said: "The university has severely undermined how impactful these strikes have been.

"For the international students, there's visa issues, our visas expire in October and we've had very limited communication about anything from the Home Office or the university itself. "It's not the lecturers fault, most students support them but it's easy to get upset about it. "Personally if I had a grade, I could apply for more things here. I could have been a bit more confidence looking for housing knowing I may have a job."

University staff have been involved in a long-running dispute with their employers

Speaking about her graduation she said, "Today I am proud of myself, I'm here, but I still know I deserve a full grade to show for the work I have done."Grace's mother Donelle said: "Being 4,000 miles away is hard enough as a parent but this is the time of my daughters life that she has worked so hard for - to be an international student and get a global perspective. "This uncertainty and the limiting of options... it's not fair and I know the biggest part for her she wants to know what's going on and without this, she is unable to make very key decisions."

Senior lecturer Dr Andy Williams and spokesperson for Cardiff UCU described the marking boycott as the "nuclear option" after talks failed with the university in November last year."It is not something we want to do and not something we do lightly, it is the nuclear option but we have been left with no other choice. "We've tried striking and previous to this, we tried asking nicely but we've been met with nothing but unwillingness to negotiate. So, sadly it has come to this and it's led to absolute chaos in universities and to be honest, we are very surprised Cardiff University and others have let it go on this far."Our members are making huge sacrifices and we hope this leads to a settlement in our dispute because our students are suffering."

Cardiff University said it is doing "everything possible" to get students’ work marked

In a statement, Cardiff University said: " We are painfully aware that those students who are affected are feeling deeply disappointed, worried and anxious. We know that this situation is having a significant impact on their future plans. "We too are dismayed to see the impact of this national dispute at a time when our students should be celebrating the successful end of their undergraduate experience and looking forward to their next steps.

"We will do everything possible to get our students’ work marked as soon as possible, while maintaining academic standards, and will provide full marks and classifications as quickly as we can.

"We are liaising with employers and other universities to ensure that as far as possible, our students are able to begin their careers or undertake further study."

It added that The Home Office has confirmed that international students will be able to apply to extend their student visa permission from within the UK whilst they wait for their results."We hope that a conclusion can be drawn soon to this period of industrial action, for the benefit of every member of our community", it said.