Hundreds lined the streets of Swansea for the funeral and "celebration of life" of three-year-old Morgan Ridler, who died after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Mourners dressed in yellow, many with a floral theme, which is a nod to his favourite colour and Morgan's Army - the charity set up in his name by his parents Natalie and Matthew. Morgan's family led the procession in Gorseinon to the church where Morgan's coffin could be seen being carried in the back of vintage VW campervan.The Wales Women rugby team also escorted the procession along with players from Gorseinon RFC and Bridgend Ravens.

Morgan's coffin was carrier in a vintage VW camper van during the procession to the church. Credit: ITV Wales

Local sports teams followed the campervan carrying Morgan's body

Guests then made their way to the Swansea.com Stadium in an old double-decker bus. During the journey, they held pictures of Morgan.

On arrival they were greeted at the venue by a row of more than a dozen motorbikes.

Guests arrived at the Swansea.com Stadium in a double decker bus dressed in a yellow ribbon

Morgan had been treated for adrenal cortex cancer, which he was diagnosed with at the age of two, before passing away on 28 June.

The Reverend Dr Adrian Morgan led the service at St Catherine's Church in Gorseinon.

Speaking to ITV Wales he said: "I hope all members of Morgan's family will find comfort at the community comes together to support them.

"Morgan's life was tragically cut short by cancer but it wasn't defined by cancer."

Reverend Dr Adrian Morgan said Morgan lived a "wonderful life"

"He lived a full and wonderful life in many ways. Today, there will be an opportunity to get together to celebrate that life and to remember everything that was special about him.

"I hope that [Morgan's] legacy of love will remain more many years.

"If any good can come out of this, it's that Morgan's legacy will be able to help people like him."

Describing him as their "beautiful boy", following his death, Morgan's parents said: "Although it was faster than we could ever have anticipated, Morgan was in control at the very end, knowing he was safe and we were with him.

"No more pain now, you fought so hard for so long, you always smiled regardless, you always laughed, you always loved."

Morgan had a love of cars and was treated to a parade of supercars before he died

"Although I wish this never happened to us I know that we are better people for having known and loved you. You’ve taught us to be more and love more", they said.

"In us you have inspired more love than I ever thought possible, you’ve created power for good and we are so grateful for you.

"Our Morgs. Our Squishy."

Morgan's family set up the Morgan's Army charity in his honour to help children with rare forms of cancer. Credit: ITV Wales

Local resident Dave Begley is being treated for cancer and said Morgan's story inspired him. "Morgan's favourite colour was yellow and he like sunflowers so we chose that colour after his mum asked if we could decorate the streets.

"It's something I can do to help."

Charity Dreams and Wishes helped organise events for Morgan before he died.

Wendy Hobbs said: "Morgan had a huge impact. He touched the hearts of the community - he's truly shown us what the face of bravery looks like.

"We were so proud to be part of his journey". Last month Morgan was treated to a parade of supercars driving past his home before being treated to a short flight from Swansea Airport.

Crowds gathered to watch as the super cars including a Lamborghini, Porsche and Mercedes Formula 1, rolled through the streets shortly before Morgan's death.

His mother Natalie was last year awarded the ITV Wales' Fundraiser of the Year after raising over £40,000 for Latch Wales, Noahs Ark Children's Hospital and Ronald McDonald House Cardiff, that all support children with cancer.

