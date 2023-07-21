The bodies of two dead horses, one of which was headless, have washed up on a Welsh beach and were left there to rot for four days.

A member of the public came across the sight early on Saturday morning on the sand near the North Dock area of Llanelli.The police were called and a small section of the beach around the animal was cordoned off.

The torso remained washed up and unmoved for four days in full view of walkers, families on days out and customers at a nearby cafe and restaurant.

Councillor Gareth John, cabinet member for regeneration, leisure culture and tourism at Carmarthenshire Council, said: “The council has arranged for the removal of two deceased horses that were found along the Carmarthenshire coastline.”

The first horse was discovered on Saturday morning near the North Dock area of Llanelli. Credit: Google Maps

A member of the public who saw the horse said it was “disgusting” that the animal was left there for such a long time without it being removed or disposed of.

While police said it was not a matter for them, Carmarthenshire Council confirmed that the two dead horses had been found along the same stretch of coastline.

It’s not clear how the horses died or how one of them came to be washed up on the beach without its head, but the council did confirm that both were removed on Wednesday morning.

