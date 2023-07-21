Welcome to Wrexham will be returning to our screens in fewer than two months' time with FX announcing season two will be released on September 12.

Series one documented Wrexham AFC's effort to climb out of the National League, eventually falling at the final hurdle and losing in the play-offs.

But this season is set to be much more exciting for the Red Dragons' faithful as they get a behind-the-scenes look at their promotion winning 2022 /23 campaign.

In a trailer that appeared online this week, Ryan Reynolds can be seen in the Turf raising a glass with fellow owner Rob McElhenney.

As inspiring music plays in the background, footage of fans storming the pitch after Wrexham's promotion was confirmed can be seen along with a Mr Reynolds saying "this is bigger than meeting the King".

The footage then switches to King Charles and Queen Camilla on their visit to the Racecourse Ground. Another Hollywood superstar also makes an appearance. Will Ferrell can can be seen in the stands of the famous stadium as he praised the work Rob and Ryan have done.

Wrexham lifted the National League trophy in May. Credit: ITV Wales

He said: "They're making this a place you want to come play".

The trailer ends on a touching moment as Mr Reynolds says "Wrexham is the most special gift I've ever had in my life" as Mr McElhenney leans over to hug him.

Season one of the show, which aired on Hulu in the US, was available to UK viewers on Disney+.

There's currently no word on whether that will be the case again for season two.

Wrexham kick off their first season back in the Football League with a match against MK Dons Credit: PA Images

Wrexham AFC are currently on their preseason tour of the US and will be facing LA Galaxy II this weekend.

They also have matches against Premier League giants Manchester United and Philadelphia Union II.

They start their return to the Football League when they host MK Dons on August 5.

