Wales has topped the list of destinations people will choose for a staycation this summer, a new survey has found. With schools gearing up for the summer break, and costs of flights abroad becoming more expensive, the survey shows more than half of people will go on a UK-based staycation this year.

With its stunning beaches, castles and countryside, Wales was picked as the number one place in the research commissioned by American Express which showed that on average, those going on a staycation in 2023 will spend £875 on their trip.

Harbour Beach, Tenby, Pembrokeshire Credit: Crown Copyright, Visit Wales

Tourism makes a significant contribution to the Welsh economy, providing jobs for around 12% of the Welsh workforce.

Highlighting that Wales is suitable for all budgets, a Visit Wales spokesperson, said: “It’s excellent news that Wales is topping the list for people considering holidaying at home this year.

“The special places that are unique to Wales, our rich local cultures, language and events, our dramatic heritage, and our spirit of adventure – this is what appeals to our visitors.

"All this creates an experience distinctive to Wales, and enables us to stand out in a very competitive global marketplace.

“2023 is Wales’ Year of Trails – and a chance for people to discover something new - we look forward to encouraging visitors to different corners of the country throughout the summer.”

Harlech Castle, Gwynedd Credit: Crown Copyright, Visit Wales

The research also found that younger people aged 18 to 34 are more likely to be holidaying in the UK than those aged 55-plus, with 64% of younger adults doing so versus 51% of over-55s surveyed.

A recent report by a group of MPs in Wales highlighted that not enough is being done to get more people from abroad choosing Wales as a tourist destination.

It said compared with the rest of the UK, Wales "significantly underperforms" attracting international visitors and there needs to be an improvement in the way Wales is marketed.

Cyclists in Nantelle on the Brailsford Way in North Wales Credit: Crown Copyright, Visit Wales

There are many beauty spots, historical landmarks and seaside towns to visit for tourists holidaying in Wales.

Some of the most popular places include Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) in the north, Bannau Brycheiniog National Park in south Wales which has Wales’ tallest peak, Cardiff Castle, Tenby (the popular seaside town in Pembrokeshire) as well as UK’s smallest city St David’s.

