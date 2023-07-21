Wales is set to make a return to Wrexham’s SToK Racecourse stadium for the first time since 2019 when when they take on Gibraltar in a friendly match on 11 October.

The Racecourse – which first hosted a Wales fixture in 1877 – is currently undergoing redevelopment as Wrexham is gearing up to return to the Football League after their promotion last season.

Ben Woodburn scored the only goal of the game when Wales beat Trinidad and Tobago 1-0 when they last in Wrexham in March 2019.

The Football Association of Wales announced Rob Page’s side will take on Gibraltar in an International Challenge Match at the stadium four days after a Euro 2024 qualifier away to Latvia.

