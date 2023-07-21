ITV Wales' reporter Dean Thomas visited Margam to know more about what a £75,000 price tag could buy you?

The picturesque Brombil Reservoir at Margam, that's a popular beauty spot to capture the perfect social media photo, has gone up for sale to the tune of £78,000.

Locally as the "Blue Lagoon", the beautiful piece of Victorian architecture dates back to the 1800s and is known for its deep blue waters.

Samantha Price, a real estate agent from Watts and Morgan said: "It actually belonged to a family that owned Margam Park as we see it today.

Samantha Price, a real estate agent said," The world is your oyster, you could make up what you need on the reservoir."

"It has been passed down through generations and was owned by the current vendor who was is local man.

"This place got popular during Covid on Instagram, Tik Tok and Facebook, you name it and it's been on there.

"The buying price is £78,000 which seems a remarkable price in today's market. However, there are some considerations to take in."

"The world is your oyster, you could make up what you need on the reservoir.

"It could be open to leisure and tourism, even paddle boarding nowadays", Samantha added.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...