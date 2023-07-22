Former Labour MP Ann Clwyd dies aged 86

Former Labour MP Ann Clwyd has died aged 86.

Having won the Cynon Valley by-election in 1984, Ms Clwyd became the fourth woman ever to have represented a Welsh constituency.

She faced many setbacks, including being on the losing side in the 1979 devolution referendum, which split the Labour party in Wales.

As an MP she made a career as a rebel, sacked twice from the front-bench but finally finding herself on the same side as Tony Blair.

Ann Clwyd winning the Cynon Valley by-election in 1984. Credit: PA

He backed a Welsh Assembly and then she backed him over the Iraq war, largely because she had long campaigned to highlight the plight of the Kurds under Saddam Hussein.

Ms Clwyd was a journalist at the BBC before she served as a Member of the European Parliament.

Gerald Jones, Labour MP for Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney, said the news of her death was "incredibly sad".

Councillor Andrew Morgan, Labour leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf council, said Ms Clwyd was "as sharp as ever" when they last met before Christmas.

He tweeted: "Very sorry to hear Ann Clwyd has passed away over night.

"Ann was hugely supportive of myself since I entered politics. I considered Ann a good friend and someone who was passionate to help others."

Health Minister Eluned Morgan described Ms Clwyd as a "pioneer and the only political female role model for women in Wales over a long period."

She added: "She was a true radical and was inspired by her early years serving as a Euro MP before going on to make a significant impact in Westminster."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...