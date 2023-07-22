Firefighters are battling a large blaze in the Nixonville area of Merthyr Vale, with residents urged to keep doors and windows shut.

Crews from Merthyr, Treharris, Pontypridd and Cardiff Central are said to be in attendance.

The fire service said they were called to the scene at around 6.20am on Saturday 22 July.

Photos show that fire crews have been using cranes as they deal with the fire. Credit: Lee Evans/Media Wales

The affected building is reportedly that of the Gordon Lennox Club, which was once a social club in the area that has since been closed.

Residents have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

In a statement posted on social media, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Merthyr, Treharris, Pontypridd & Cardiff Central are in attendance at a fire in the Nixonville area. Due to the amount of smoke, we are advising residents in the area to keep doors and windows closed."

Photo's show smoke coming out of the building Credit: Lee Evans/Media Wales

One resident called Andrew Challis said: "It's so heartbreaking to see this happen to such an iconic and poignant local building and staple of the community which holds a lot of dear memories for so many."

