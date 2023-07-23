The family of a young girl who was killed in a house fire have celebrated her short life during a funeral service.

Alysia Salisbury, 5, died after a fire at her family home in Pantyglasier, Pembrokeshire, on 27 May.

Tara Salisbury, Alysia's mum, described her daughter as "the happiest little soul" and said she missed her smile "more than anything else".

Alysia's mum described her as "the happiest little soul" Credit: Media Wales

Tara said her other two daughters, Abigail, 11, and Jessica, 15, "don't know what to do with themselves" after their sister's death.

A fundraising appeal has been set up to help the family - who lost their home as well as Alysia - and has raised more than £21,000.

Speaking after the fire, Tara said: "The fire took everything from us in one single night whether it be my daughter or our home or all of our personal possessions, it all went in one go."

Family and friends paid their final respects to Alysia at a service on Saturday, 22 July. Credit: Media Wales

Family and friends paid their final respects to Alysia at a small gathering at Pac Gwyn Crematorium in Narberth on Saturday, 23 July.

The inquest into Alysia's death was opened on 9 June and has been adjourned until 12 October.

