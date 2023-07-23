A headteacher has been banned from teaching after financially benefitting from a nursery which ran from her school.

Catherine Lloyd-Jenkins did not declare her business interest in Cywion Cile nursery, which ran from her school, Ysgol Ffwrnes in Llanelli, or that she had a close personal relationship with its manager, Michelle Howell, an Education Workforce Council Wales panel heard.

The panel also heard how the nursery, which operated from the school’s “community room”, was not charged rent for the years 2015 to 2017 and/or “inappropriately low rent” of £500 a year from 2017-2019.

In 2017 alone, Mrs Lloyd-Jenkins and Miss Howell - who agreed to share profits and losses from the nursery 50/50, made £10,717 profit each, EWC legal advisor Delme Griffiths said.

Mrs Lloyd-Jenkins ran Cywion Cile nursery from her school Ysgol Ffwrnes in Llanelli Credit: Google Maps

The nursery, which opened at the school in September 2015, provided "wrap around care" from 8am to 6pm for 39 weeks of the year with spaces for 18 children aged two to eight, the panel heard.

However, Mrs Lloyd-Jenkins was suspended after parents and school governors began to raise concerns in 2019 and an investigation by the school governors and Carmarthenshire County Council was launched.

She stopped working at the school formally on December 31, 2020.

When asked about her connection with the nursery and its owner, Mrs Lloyd-Jenkins, who was described as an experienced headteacher, “sought to pin blame on others” and has demonstrated “no insight, regret or remorse” for her actions, committee chair, Sue Davies said.

Mr Griffiths told the panel that despite being “obligated to make clear to school governors that she was joint owner of the nursery and could benefit financially”, she had not.

The school’s governors “did not have a clear understanding of her involvement in the nursery” and despite “multiple opportunities to disclose her interest fully", Mrs Lloyd-Jenkins had not done so.

On occasions, when questioned about her links to the nursery, the headteacher said her name was on the nursery’s cheques, for which she was a signatory.

However, “what was required was a full and proper declaration to the governors of her business and financial involvement,” Mr Griffiths explained.

Mrs Lloyd-Jenkins, who was not at the hearing, denied all the allegations against her.

Her representative Patrick Cassidy told the panel that she had “achieved in education for many years”, had been head of the school since 2010 and her work “bore great fruit for generations of children”.

The panel found Mrs Lloyd-Jenkins guilty of "unacceptable professional conduct" whilst employed as a teacher at Ysgol Ffwrnes.

Announcing the committee’s decision to strike Mrs Lloyd-Jenkins off the EWC teaching register, committee chair, Sue Davies, said the headteacher had shown “reckless disregard for her duties”.

“This was not an isolated lapse, it was over a long period. Mrs Lloyd-Jenkins was in a position of trust and responsibility and was an experienced headteacher who should have been aware of the obligations,” she told the panel.

“She stood to benefit personally from charging no, or low rent from 2015 to 2019."

The committee ruled she cannot apply to re-join the teaching register for four years.

A statement from governors at the school said: “The Governing Body of Ysgol Gymraeg Ffwrnes welcomes the findings of the Education Workforce Council. As stated by the outcome decision, Catherine Lloyd Jenkins deliberately acted dishonestly over a number of years which had a profound impact on Ysgol Gymraeg Ffwrnes, its staff and ultimately its pupils.

"As a Governing Body we are pleased that the findings of the EWC supports the actions taken by the Board. The Governing Body would like to thank school staff and all those involved in supporting the school during this difficult period.”

