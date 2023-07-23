Wrexham saw their first win of their pre-season US tour as they beat Los Angeles Galaxy II 4-0 in Carson.

The victory follows a 5-0 loss against Chelsea in North Carolina on Tuesday.

Andy Canon, Elliot Lee, Paul Mullin, and Anthony Forde scored all four goals in the second half of the game.

There were four changes to the starting line-up from the game against Chelsea, with new signing Will Boyle joining Aaron Hayden, Ryan Barnett and Ollie Palmer in the XI.

Wrexham are set to play Manchester United in San Diego on Wednesday before finishing against Philadelphia Union II.

Rob McElhenney, whose hometown is Philadelphia, was at Dignity Sports Park to see Wrexham's victory.

It was recently announced that Welcome to Wrexham, which documented the club's efforts to climb out of the national league, will be returning to our screens in less than a two months time.

The new series, due to be released on September 12, will take a behind-the-scenes look at Wrexham's promotion winning 2022/23 campaign.

The team will start their return to the Football League when they host MK Dons on August 5.