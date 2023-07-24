A body has been recovered from a river in the search for missing woman, Claire Morgan.

On Monday South Wales Police said officers investigating Ms Morgan's disappearance had discovered the body of a woman in the river in Ystalyfera, in the upper Swansea Valley.

The 44-year-old was last seen at 11pm on Saturday evening in the village.

The force confirmed while formal identification has not yet taken place, Ms Morgan's family had been informed.

In a statement, Mid and West Fire & Rescue Service said it was called at around 1:28pm on Monday to reports of a body in the River Tawe.

It said crews from three stations, Swansea Central, Carmarthen and Pontardawe, were sent in response - alongside the Swift Water Rescue Team.

Their team located and recovered the body, with crews leaving the scene at around 3:40pm.