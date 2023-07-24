Body recovered from River Tawe in search for missing woman Claire Morgan

South Wales Police has been searching for Claire Morgan, 44, who was last seen at 11pm on Saturday evening in Ystalyfera. Credit: Media Wales/South Wales Police

A body has been recovered from a river in the search for missing woman, Claire Morgan.

On Monday South Wales Police said officers investigating Ms Morgan's disappearance had discovered the body of a woman in the river in Ystalyfera, in the upper Swansea Valley.

The 44-year-old was last seen at 11pm on Saturday evening in the village.

The force confirmed while formal identification has not yet taken place, Ms Morgan's family had been informed.

In a statement, Mid and West Fire & Rescue Service said it was called at around 1:28pm on Monday to reports of a body in the River Tawe.

It said crews from three stations, Swansea Central, Carmarthen and Pontardawe, were sent in response - alongside the Swift Water Rescue Team.

Their team located and recovered the body, with crews leaving the scene at around 3:40pm.