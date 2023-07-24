Today Cheryl Foster became the first Welsh official to take charge of a football World Cup match in 45 years.

The Bangor referee was in the middle for Brazil’s 4-0 demolition of Panama in Adelaide.

Foster earned 63 caps for her country as a player and starred for Liverpool. But 10 years after becoming a referee, she’s reached the pinnacle of her career.

“I enjoyed being a footballer. That's all I ever wanted to do [since] I was a little girl,” she said.

Cheryl Foster started pursuing a refereeing career just ten years ago. Credit: ITV1

“To play for Wales, to play for Liverpool was amazing. But obviously when one door shuts another door opens.

“I chose to take up the refereeing course and within ten years to be at a major competition, on the world stage is something that you can't compare.

“It’s the biggest thing that will ever happen to me.”

Clive Thomas was the last Welsh person to referee a World Cup match in 1978. He was at the centre of a controversy when he ruled out Brazil's late winner against Sweden by blowing the full time whistle just before Zico headed home.

Foster's night in charge of Brazil versus Panama was more straightforward. But there is work to be done to avert another long wait for a Welsh referee to reach the top.

“What we need is a little bit more support from players, coaches, spectators and to show a little bit more respect because without referees, there is definitely no game of football, is there?” The FAW’s Head of Match Officials Lee Evans told ITV Wales.

“If we get that, then it'll make it easier for us to find the next Cheryl Foster or to develop the referees we have to become the next Cheryl Foster.

“Then [we can] put a Welsh referee at a World Cup sooner than 45 years.”

