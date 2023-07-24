Cardiff Rugby has confirmed that Dai Young, who was the team's Director of Rugby, has stepped down.

It comes after Mr Young was suspended from the role in April following allegations of bullying, which he denied.

Cardiff Rugby confirmed that an investigation found "insufficient evidence" to support the claims but the relationship between the team and Mr Young had become "strained".

As a result, the club said it had come to a mutual agreement with their former boss to terminate his contract.

A statement form Cardiff Rugby read: "As has been widely reported in the media, on 20 April 2023, Dai Young was suspended from his role as Director of Rugby by Cardiff Rugby following allegations of bullying, which he categorically denied.

"Given the nature of these allegations and mindful of its duty of care to all employees, Cardiff Rugby commissioned a barrister to carry out an independent investigation.

"Following a thorough process, the barrister concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support the allegations and that no further action should be taken in relation to them.

"Unfortunately, this process has caused strain on the working relationship between Cardiff Rugby and Dai Young.

"In the circumstances, regrettably, it has been mutually agreed by the parties to terminate Dai’s employment contract in accordance with terms within that allow for early termination."

Dai Young returned for a second stint in the job at Cardiff in early 2021, having managed the Blues for nearly a decade previously until 2011.

Cardiff Rugby thanked Mr Young for what he had done for the team over his career and wished him "the very best with whatever the future holds for him".

Work will now start to replace Dai Young and appoint a coaching team ahead of the new season kicking off in 14 weeks' time.