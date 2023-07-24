The Royal Welsh Show is back with another week of livestock and equine competitions, crafts and food.

The much anticipated agricultural event is back in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells.

It starts today and runs for four days and with a 12 hour programme planned for each day, there is plenty to see and do at the show ground.

Farmer Meirion Owen and his sheep dogs will also take to the ring for a display. Credit: PA Images

When does the show take place?

Gates will open at 8am every day until for a 12-hour programme of competitions, entertainment, and displays.

It is being held at the Royal Welsh show ground in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells.

A map is available for visitors to find their way around the venue, from the different competition rings to exhibition halls and a food and drink village.

The show comes to an end for 2023 on Thursday 27 July.

Free park and ride car parks are located on all main routes to the show ground, with services running from from 7.30am until 9.30pm.

For people travelling by train, the nearest train station is Builth Road.

A free shuttle bus will bring you to the show ground and will return to the train station, leaving the Machinery entrance of the show ground 30 minutes before each train’s departure.

King Charles and Queen Camilla visited the show back in 2019. Credit: PA Images

How much do tickets cost?

You can buy tickets ahead of the event online through the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society's website.

An adult's ticket is priced at £35, while a child's (aged between five and 16) ticket is £10. They can only be used once.

What attractions are there?

From livestock competitions to parachute displays, there is a packed 12-hour timetable for each day of the show.

New for 2023, equestrian artist Santí Serra, known as the 'Spanish horse whisperer', will perform in the Main Ring with his Arabic horses every day of the show.

ITV Cymru Wales is back at the show ground to broadcast programmes this week.

Motorcycle display team, the Bolddog FMX, will also perform in the Main Ring, displaying heart-stopping tricks that see motorcyclists flying 35 ft.

The RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team will also put on a show for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Farmer Meirion Owen and his sheep dogs will also take to the ring for a display, inviting an audience member up to try their hand at working one of his dogs.

A programme of all the events taking place for each day of the show can also be found here.

