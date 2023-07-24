Stereophonics lead singer Kelly Jones has spoken about how “art should come from people” amidst the growing use of artificial intelligence in music.

The 49-year-old lead singer of the rock band, which was formed in Wales in 1992, also questioned the move towards multiple songwriters on a release.

In an interview with Times Radio at Latitude Festival in Henham Park, Suffolk, on Sunday, the Welsh musician said he had not realised how AI technology is being increasingly used to “finish off people’s songwriting”.

Mr Jones was at the festival performing with his new band Far From Saints.

Kelly Jones said he had not realised how AI technology is being increasingly used to “finish off people’s songwriting”. Credit: PA Images

He said: “I’m not against forward-thinking technology and how things are progressing, but I think art should come from people, I mean the basics of it anyway.

“I think art has always been somebody’s expression, a real person’s expression from a heart, from a head.

“If you’re going to start an idea, then a computer finishes it, I mean, it’s OK, but it’s just about algorithms and things like that, it’s not my personal feeling on where it should come from.

“I’m not really into 10 songwriters on a song.

“It’s like if you’re making a painting, you’ve got 10 painters chucking paint on a canvas... then whose painting is it anymore?”

The band will be performing in Wales tonight to support Sir Tom Jones at Cardiff Castle.

In an interview with ITV Wales, Kelly Jones talked about his big plans with Stereophonics for the future.

He said: "Stereophonics is where I come from and I'll always do that. We all love each other as a band and we've got some big plans, probably for 2024 or 2025.

"So it's not like that at the end or anything like that. It's just a continuation of different types of music!"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...