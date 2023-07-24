A man from Wrexham has been sent to prison after the discovery of two dead puppies, a malnourished dog and other "unkempt and dirty" animals were discovered at the caravan where he lived.

Nicholas John Low was sentenced to 26 weeks in jail after previously being found guilty of five offences under the Animal Welfare Act.

The animals were discovered in what the RSPCA described as a "muddy" clearing in a forest by a caravan, where there was "lots of rubbish" and "general waste lying around".

A yellow Labrador was found in an emaciated state, while Low was found to have failed to provide veterinary care for a large polypoid affecting the ear of a cat.

A vet stated that the two dead puppies found at the site had "likely starved to death".

Additionally, he failed to care for 11 dogs and puppies, with a final offence of keeping the animals - which included 11 dogs, three cats and a goose - in breach of a lifetime disqualification order.

In a witness statement, Inspector Rachael Davies, said: “I could see an extremely skinny yellow Labrador type dog and white long-haired German Shepherd type dog tethered to what I would describe as some sort of trailer.

"The dogs had no access to any suitable shelter, there was a sodden cushion on the ground near the German Shepherd and lots of empty dirty metal bowls.

"I could clearly see all of the ribs and hips on the Labrador, and could easily feel her spine, her teats were enlarged.”

Eight black and chocolate coloured Labrador cross puppies, who were “very small”, were found in a caravan. They were found in an environment "not suitable for puppies" with "no food or water bowls".

RSCPA officers told Mr Low that the Labrador and the puppies needed to be seen by a vet and that he needed to provide proper accommodation for the dogs - but he was “disagreeable” and declined any help.

After Low again refused to hand over the animals on another occasion, a police warrant was issued on November 22.

On return to the site Inspector Davies described the conditions as much the same, “just wetter and colder”.

She said: “Four of the puppies gathered together and huddled themselves around a lit fire bin just outside the caravan where they had been contained on my last visit.

"They were all very quiet and looked very cold and like that had lost condition since I had last seen them.

"The Labrador was still tethered to the same trailer and she also appeared to have lost condition looking a lot thinner.

"The water bowls that had been empty on my last visit now appeared to be filled with rain water.”

Three cats with "unkempt dirty coats” and two dead puppies were also found in a vehicle.

In total, 11 animals and two deceased puppies were removed and by the RSPCA.

A vet statement provided to the court read: “The preliminary post mortem for each of the puppies demonstrates that both were of poor body condition and suffering from high worm burdens; based on the findings thus far it is highly likely that these puppies starved to death.”

The rescued animals are now with the RSPCA where they are being placed in foster homes.

