People have pointed out the differing Welsh and English messages on road signs in a Cardiff street.

The signs send people in opposite directions depending on whether you read them in Welsh or English.

The signs at the Clare Road end of Pendyris Street are there due to some ongoing road works.

The road is currently one way, with people travelling from Clare Road (eastbound) reading the English version of the sign that correctly states: "Pendyris Street one way ahead eastbound only".

However, in Welsh the sign reads: "Pendyris Street unffordd tua'r gorllewin yn unig," which suggests the route is westbound only.

People on social media noticed the error with one asking "how does this even happen". The incorrect signs are at the western end of the road.

Cardiff Council thanked the public for flagging the issue and said that "the relevant department is aware and this will be corrected as soon as possible".

It said the sign would be removed and replaced with a "no entry sign" whereas the signs at the other end would be replaced with a sign saying "one way".

