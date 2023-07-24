Single malt Welsh whisky is now officially protected after it secured special status, joining other famous Welsh products such as beef, lamb and leeks.

Four Welsh distilleries were part of the final application for the Protected Geographical Indication UK GI status. They include Penderyn, In the Welsh Wind, Da Mhile, and Coles.

Stephen Davies, chief executive at the Penderyn distillery, described it as a "significant milestone" for the Welsh whisky industry.

The news is set to be officially announced at the Royal Welsh Show, which begins today.

The tipple makes a significant contribution to the Welsh food and drink economy and is one of Wales’ most influential exports, being sold to more than 45 countries.

It is forecast to generate a revenue of £23 million in the current financial year including domestic, export and travel retail sales.

The UK GI scheme was established two years after Brexit and ensures certain food and drink products can continue to receive legal protection against imitation and misuse.

Single malt Welsh whisky combines the long heritage of whisky production with an innovative approach to distilling, offering a broad range of flavours and styles.

Welsh whisky production is also important for tourism with all of the distilleries open as tourist attractions.

Therese Coffey, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, said: “Single malt Welsh whisky is widely acclaimed for its lightness of character.

"I am pleased to announce it will be the first protected spirit under our UK GI scheme at the Royal Welsh Show."

Lesley Griffiths, Welsh Government Minister for Rural Affairs called it "brilliant news".

Ms Griffiths added: "The Welsh whisky industry continues to go from strength to strength, playing an important role in the food and drink sector here in Wales.

“I am very pleased for all those involved in gaining this prestigious status and ensures this fantastic product gains the recognition and prestige it deserves.”

