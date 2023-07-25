A55: Farmers and police work to clear cows causing traffic delays in Flintshire
Cows have been causing travel chaos in north Wales with the animals bringing traffic to a standstill twice in two days.
On Monday afternoon, the cows had made their way onto the carriageway between Bangor and Llandygai, with cars held for over forty-five minutes.
On Tuesday morning, cows were once again causing disruption between J33 Flint to J32 Holywell.
A rolling road block was put in place at approximately 11:17 to safely remove the animals, with traffic released within the hour.
Local farmers, police and traffic officers had to work together to get the herd moooving again.
A spokesperson for Traffic Wales said: “Traffic Wales officers, with the help of the police and local farmers, worked hard to get the road re-opened and traffic moving as quickly and as safely as possible.”
