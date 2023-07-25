Cows have been causing travel chaos in north Wales with the animals bringing traffic to a standstill twice in two days.

On Monday afternoon, the cows had made their way onto the carriageway between Bangor and Llandygai, with cars held for over forty-five minutes.

On Tuesday morning, cows were once again causing disruption between J33 Flint to J32 Holywell.

A rolling road block was put in place at approximately 11:17 to safely remove the animals, with traffic released within the hour.

Local farmers, police and traffic officers had to work together to get the herd moooving again.

There have been two live incidents in two days along the same stretch of road. Credit: Traffic Wales

A spokesperson for Traffic Wales said: “Traffic Wales officers, with the help of the police and local farmers, worked hard to get the road re-opened and traffic moving as quickly and as safely as possible.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...