A forensic review will take place into the notorious killings of a husband and wife murdered at their home 30 years ago, South Wales Police has announced.

Harry and Megan Tooze, who were aged 64 and 67, were found dead on 26 July 1993 after being killed with a shotgun at their farmhouse in Llanharry, south Wales.

The couple were killed at their farmhouse with a shotgun at point-blank range

The brutal murder of the couple sent shockwaves through the small farming community.

Police believe Harry was the first to die and Megan was shot as she tried to escape the killer, but both were blasted at point-blank range at the back of the head.

Their blood-splattered bodies had been found side-by-side, concealed by bales of hay and potato sacks.

Jonathan Jones was originally convicted of the killings but was released following an appeal

Jonathan Jones, the boyfriend of the Tooze's daughter, Cheryl, was initially convicted of their murders in 1995 after his partial thumbprint was found on one of the teacups in the couple's home.

During the trial, the prosecution claimed Jones killed the couple to gain £150,000 of Cheryl's inheritance.

Cheryl stood by her boyfriend's side and protested his innocence.

At the time, Cheryl said: "I was very annoyed, I had to go through the trauma of my parents being killed and now I've got to go through this total farce, it's nothing at all to do with finding who did this to my parents. I know Jonathan is innocent and I know he didn't do it."

Jones was jailed for life but Jones' conviction was quashed a year later after the police investigation was criticised.

Dr Angela Gallop has helped solve some of Britain's biggest unsolved killings

World-renowned forensic scientist Dr Angela Gallop will work on the case with the force.

Dr Gallop helped solve some of Britain's most notorious murders including the Stephen Lawrence case, the Lynette White murder and the Pembrokeshire murders.

The latest forensic techniques will be used to assist detectives who are working to find a breakthrough in the unsolved killings of Harry and Megan.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Mark Lewis, said:

“This week marks the 30th anniversary of the murders of Harry and Megan Tooze which remains unsolved. We hope that by using the latest, modern forensic techniques we can deliver justice for Harry and Megan.

“The forensic review will focus on exhibits from the case to determine if there is potential for further forensic testing.

"As is usual in such reviews, no outcomes can ever be guaranteed. Harry and Megan’s family have been informed of our work and will be kept updated.”

What exactly happened to Harry and Megan Tooze?

The couple had both been shot in the back of the head from about a metre away

26 July 1993

Harry and Megan Tooze go shopping to collect their pensions in Llanharry in the morning

11:00 - Neighbour reports seeing them return to their farmhouse at this time

1:30pm - Two shots were heard by neighbours thirty seconds apart

2:15pm - Cheryl tries to contact her parents by calling the house but no-one answered.

As concerns grow, Cheryl alerts her parents' neighbours and also sends her boyfriend from Orpington in Kent to South Wales to investigate.

03:00 27 July - Jones arrives at the family home in Llanharry to find police at the scene after the bodies were discovered in a cowshed which adjoined the couple's home. Police believe they were not killed in the cowshed, but were likely to have been carried there after their deaths.

September 1993 - Jonathan Jones is arrested after police grow suspicious of his behaviour and lack of alibi.

November 1993 - Jonathan Jones is charged with the murders of Harry and Megan.

7 April 1995 - Jonathan Jones is found guilty by a majority verdict of the murders and jailed for life at Newport Crown Court.

April 1996 - Following an appeal, Jones is acquitted of the Tooze murders and released from prison.

Jonathan Jones is acquitted of the murders in April 1996

After an independent review of the murders in 2000, a new team of detectives was brought in to reinvestigate the deaths in November 2001.

Between November 2001 and January 2003, officers from South Wales Police’s Specialist Search Unit searched the area around Mr and Mrs Tooze’s farmhouse, including a nearby iron ore mine and a disused quarry.

In 2003 it was announced that the team of detectives, led by Detective Chief Inspector Brent Parry, who solved the murder of 20-year-old Lynette White in Butetown near Cardiff’s docklands were joining the hunt for the killer.

Although a number of new leads were generated following the appeal, no-one was charged.

Det Supt Lewis added: “This case has affected many people over the years and our aim is to find the answers to the unanswered questions which remain about their deaths 30 years on. Even with this passage of time I appeal to anyone who has any information about the murders to come forward and speak to police.”

Information can be submitted to the investigation via this online public portal: https://mipp.police.uk/ operation/62SWP19A24-PO1