A Welsh former lobbyist has been jailed for three years and four months after pleading guilty to making and distributing indecent images of children (IIOC).

Daran Hill, 52 of Llangyfelach, Swansea , was charged with five counts including two of distributing IIOC and three counts of making them.

A key figure during the campaigns leading up to the two devolution referendums in 1997 and 2011, Hill was a well-known person within welsh politics.

The latter vote decided whether to give more law-making powers to the Welsh Parliament.

Daran Hill used to run lobbying firm Positif Politics offering advice to companies and organisations seeking to lobby politicians. Credit: ITV Wales

In 2006 Hill founded Positif Politcs, a lobbying group which offered advice to companies and organisations seeking to lobby politicians.

In 2020, he resigned as managing director and chairman, but was only removed as a company director in September 2021, according to documents filed to Companies House.

The company was renamed Camlas a short while later in November 2021.

Hill was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order and sex offender notification requirements for life.

