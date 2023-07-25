Breaking News
Daran Hill: Ex-lobbyist jailed over indecent images of children
A Welsh former lobbyist has been jailed for three years and four months after pleading guilty to making and distributing indecent images of children (IIOC).
Daran Hill, 52 of Llangyfelach, Swansea, was charged with five counts including two of distributing IIOC and three counts of making them.
A key figure during the campaigns leading up to the two devolution referendums in 1997 and 2011, Hill was a well-known person within welsh politics.
The latter vote decided whether to give more law-making powers to the Welsh Parliament.
In 2006 Hill founded Positif Politcs, a lobbying group which offered advice to companies and organisations seeking to lobby politicians.
In 2020, he resigned as managing director and chairman, but was only removed as a company director in September 2021, according to documents filed to Companies House.
The company was renamed Camlas a short while later in November 2021.
Hill was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order and sex offender notification requirements for life.
