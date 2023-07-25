A man has been charged as part of an investigation into a fatal crash in Cardiff which left three people dead and two seriously injured.

Joel Samuel Lia, 28, of Rumney in Cardiff, is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with driving without a licence or insurance in Porthcawl on 4 March, South Wales Police said.

Police said the offences are not connected to the fatal collision near the St Mellons area of Cardiff on Saturday 4 March at 2.03am, which resulted in the deaths of Rafel Jeanne, Darcy Ross and Eve Smith.

The charge relates to the same vehicle, officers leading the investigation confirmed.

The vehicle is believed to have travelled from Newport to Porthcawl, before heading back to Newport through Cardiff.

Darcy Ross and Eve Smith, both 21 and from Newport, were found dead alongside Rafel Jeanne, 24, from Cardiff, in the early hours of Monday 6 March after the vehicle they were travelling in is believed to have crashed into a wooded area off the A48 near St Mellons.

Sophie Russon, 20, from Newport and Shane Loughlin, 32, from Cardiff, were critically injured.