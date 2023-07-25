Concern is growing for a missing pensioner who has not been seen since the early hours of Saturday, according to police.

Anne Jones, 85, went missing from her home in Cowbridge and now the public is being asked to help in the search to find her.

South Wales Police is asking residents, landowners and farmers in Prisk, Maendy, Trerhyngyll to check their land, barns, outhouses and other buildings for any sign of Ms Jones.

She is also known locally as Nancy and Nance. Credit: Family photo/South Wales Police

She was seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday (22 July) walking past Cowbridge Comprehensive School towards Ystradowen.

Anne is around 5ft tall with short, grey, curly hair, wearing glasses and is usually wearing trousers, police say.

Police confirmed that there was another sighting "a very short time later" between Aberthin and Ystradowen near to the villages of Prisk and Maendy. Officers say they believe the woman spotted is Anne.

Detective Inspector Phillip Marchant from South Wales Police said: "We thank the local community for their continued support in the search, but could we please ask residents, landowners and farmers of Prisk, Maendy, Trerhyngyll to check their land, barns, outhouses and other buildings for any sign of Anne."

Anyone with information that may help police in the search for Anne is urged to call South Wales Police on 101 quoting reference number 2300243986.