A statue on a war memorial in Maerdy Park in Rhondda Cynon Taff has had its head removed.

A robed female figure on a plinth has been damaged with police suspecting criminal damage.

South Wales Police were first alerted to the incident last Tuesday.

The statue depicts a robed female figure on a plinth which contains a cross below it. Credit: South Wales Police

In a post on the 'South Wales Police Rhondda Cynon Taf, Merthyr Tydfil and Bridgend' Facebook page, police urged anyone with information to come forward.

It said: "We are appealing for information following suspected criminal damage of the Maerdy war memorial

"This believed to have happened on or around Monday 17 July. If you have any information, please contact us quoting reference: 2300238745"

In 2015, the statue was joined by a second memorial in the same area. On the front face of the black granite plinth is the badge of the Royal British Legion

The other 3 faces have the names of those people who have been commemorated after dying during World War One and World War Two.

