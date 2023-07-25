A woman in Eryri, or Snowdonia, was rescued after getting stuck on a cliff in a bid to chase her parrot.

The Ogwen Valley mountain rescue team said the walker was part of a group of parrot owners from Derbyshire flying their birds in Cwm Idwal.

They were attacked by a falcon, causing one parrot to fly away.

After being rescued, "both parrot and owner were lowered to safe ground" and were guided down the mountain. Credit: Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation

The team said :“The owner's tracker showed the parrot to be high on the upper cliffs of Glyder Fawr and she climbed up to retrieve it.

"Unfortunately, the parrot decided freedom was great and flew back down to the group unassisted, leaving the owner and her second bird now stuck."

In order to rescue the woman, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency along with teams in North Wales Mountain Rescue Association climbed up to the base of the cliffs and sent a team member up to her location to save her.

After getting rescued Jeckyll, the second parrot, perched on her owners' rucksack and greeted everyone with a "Hello".

