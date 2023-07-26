A man assaulted his girlfriend by repeatedly pushing her head in a sink full of water at a hotel and spoke in the voice of a "gospel preacher" as he believed she was possessed.

Max Brock, 21, had taken cocaine and cannabis when he went to the Beaufort Park hotel in Mold with his girlfriend on 15 December last year.

He was restrained by hotel staff in reception after he smashed Perspex glass.

The victim described Brock as entering a "paranoid state".

Mold Crown Court heard Brock became agitated when the bathroom light went off and accused his girlfriend of being "possessed".

A sentencing hearing at Mold Crown Court on Wednesday heard Brock became agitated when the bathroom light went off after the couple and gone to bed and accused his girlfriend of being "possessed".

She told him he needed help but he threw blankets and pillows at her as well as pushing and shoving her.

Prosecutor Emmalyne Downing said the defendant told the victim she "needed water on her" and was talking in biblical language while splashing his girlfriend with water from the bathroom sink which was overflowing.The victim chipped her tooth on the sink as Brock pushed her head under the water again, which made her splutter.

The victim described Brock as speaking in a "strange voice" that "sounded like a gospel preacher"

The defendant did it another two or three times and the victim thought she was "going to die".

She believed the defendant punched her to the back of the head and called her "evil".She described Brock as speaking in a "strange voice" that "sounded like a gospel preacher".

He told her he needed to "cleanse her sins" and pushed his fingers into her eyes.

The court heard the assault lasted around 45 minutes and came to an end when there was a knock at the door and the victim called for help.

Police were called at 2.10am and found two members of staff restraining Brock in he reception area after he had smashed Perspex glass worth £1,100.

He was described as being in an "agitated state", was breathing rapidly, described himself "burning up", and his pupils were dilated.Brock then was taken to hospital and continued shouting and making references to "Satan".

It was concluded he was suffering a "medical emergency" and police waited until the defendant was more coherent before arresting him arrested.

Defence barrister Robin Boag said his client "didn't have a clear recollection of events" and the drugs he had taken had "impinged upon his mental state and reality".Appearing via videolink from HMP Berwyn, Brock stuck his middle fingers up at Recorder John Philpotts as he delivered his sentencing remarks.

Brock was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to carry put a drug rehabilitation requirement, a rehabilitation activity requirement, and to pay court costs of £250.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...