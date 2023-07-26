The family of an eight-month-old baby killed after being hit by a car outside of a hospital have shared an emotional photo of them together in the final hours before she died.

Mabli Cariad Hall was hit by a BMW along with another pedestrian outside Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest on Wednesday, 21 June.

In the photo, Mabli can been seen laying on a hospital bed with her parents, Gwen and Rob Hall, by her side.

Following the incident she was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff and then transferred to Bristol Children's Hospital but died in the early hours of 25 June.

In a post on a Go Fund Me page which is raising money for the family, a friend of Gwen and Rob said they want to support the grieving couple in anyway they can.

Sinead Morris said: "We want to do everything we can to support them during this horrific time.

"Morgan and I are likely two of the very few people who have seen exactly what they are going through and have seen the vulnerability of them both during this ordeal and still have no idea how much pain they feel."

The campaign has raised more than £33,000 to date.

Mabli's family described her as a "beautiful" baby girl who brought "so much joy in her short life".

In a tribute following her death, her parents said they are "absolutely heartbroken by the death of our beautiful baby girl Mabli."

They continued: “She was adored by us and her five siblings and brought us so much joy in her short life."

In an update to the fundraiser posted on 21 July, Sinead Morris describes the stress the couple have come under which could lead to Mr Hall having to return to work to support his family.

It reads: "Gwen & Rob have extremely good jobs but at the moment working is their last priority whilst they adapt to their new 'normal'.

"With 5 of Mabli’s siblings relying on them and bills not stopping, I’m sure you can empathise that things are going to be a worry and very, very tough."

The update also describes the photo as "the reality of what Mabli’s parents, siblings, grandparents & close loved ones had to see."

Dyfed-Powys Police previously said the driver of the BMW involved in the crash had suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other people injured in the crash were identified as a passenger in the car and another pedestrian. Both were later discharged from hospital.

Police have launched a full investigation and inquiries are ongoing.

