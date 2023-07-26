Wrexham striker Paul Mullin has been taken to hospital after suffering a punctured lung in the first half of the side's game.

The team was playing against a young Manchester United side and won 3-1 in San Diego. They are currently touring the United States and this was their latest pre-season friendly match.

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney sent their wishes to Mullin as he shared a picture from a hospital bed.

Wrexham said Mullin's injury came as a result of a "reckless challenge by United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop".

Bishop was given a yellow card while Mullin received treatment.

He was able to walk off the pitch with an oxygen mask before being taken to hospital to be treated for small puncture to the lung.

The team is currently touring the US after recently sealing promotion to League Two after a 15-year absence.

Mullin, with an oxygen mask over his mouth, said "all good here" and thanked people for messages.

Ryan Reynolds said: "Paul Mullin puts his last drop of blood into everything he does.

"The entire Wrexham AFC community is pulling for a speedy recovery."

