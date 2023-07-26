A motorcyclist is critically ill in hospital following a crash near Brecon.

Dyfed-Powys Police were called to the scene on the A40 near Llanspyddid, at about 5.40pm on Tuesday July 25th.

Officers say the vehicles involved were a silver Mercedes car and a blue Yamaha motorcycle.

The male rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital by air ambulance where he remains in a critical condition.

A pillion passenger of the motorcycle and the driver of the car were also taken to hospital.

The road was closed and reopened at 11.50pm.

Anyone with information if being asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/ DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 10 quoting reference: DP20230725-361.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...