Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales reporter Issa Farfour went along to Llandow Circuit to meet those getting behind the wheel

People living with disabilities like visual impairments have praised a "truly amazing" experience that gives them the chance to get behind a racecar steering wheel.

Charity Speed Of Sight hosted a racetrack day at Llandow Circuit near Cowbridge with the aim of making the experience of driving more inclusive.

The cars are specially designed with dual controls and twin steering wheels to enable a safe driving experience.

It's a chance for those who might not otherwise be able to drive or hold a licence to race around the track in a vehicle that suits their needs.

Drew had wanted to be a racing car driver growing up.

One participant, Drew Hanslow, who has sight loss, had always wanted to be a racing driver growing up.

He said: "Racing has always been my passion. I would grow up watching Formula 1 with my dad.

"So I do simulation driving on a computer game, and then to compare that to the real thing after never being able to do it, I'm just lost for words every single time."

Another participant told ITV Wales he hadn't driven for 49 years following a car accident in 1974, and that it was a "truly amazing" experience getting behind the wheel again.

One participant told ITV Wales that getting in the race car was "terrifying" at first, but grew to love the experience.

Another said: "At first I was terrified to press the gas pedal, and then it was like my best friend ever, I'm not going to lie. It's great."

Mike Newman, a keen motorsports fan who was born with sight loss, said he founded the charity because of people like him.

"I met a lot of people in a similar position to myself that either couldn't drive anyone either because of illness or accident, or would never get the chance to take a drivers' test.

"But they wanted to understand the excitement and thrill of being behind the wheel on the racetrack.

For those living with disabilities, the day was a chance to try something that they may have thought they would never get to do.

"So after many years of thinking how we could achieve such an ambition, we eventually put Speed of Sight together. Ten years later we're going from strength to strength."

Driving instructor Ralph Brown said he works on the race day to experience the moment of joy people have when they get to drive a car for – potentially – the first time."That moment in time is when that person comes back into the pits, takes their helmet off and the look on their face. It's absolutely amazing."It's the moment when they realise they've done something they've been told all their life is not possible."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...