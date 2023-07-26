Play Brightcove video

The daughter of a couple who were murdered at their farmhouse 30 years ago today has welcomed a forensic review into the killings.

Harry and Megan Tooze, were both shot at point-blank range, in the grounds of their home in Llanharry, south Wales on 26 July 1993.

Cheryl Tooze, whose now-husband was wrongly jailed for her parents' murders in 1995, said they have been living in "limbo" for all these years as nobody has ever been brought to justice over the killings.

The bodies of the couple were found buried in hay in a cowshed on their farm

The announcement from South Wales Police that detectives will be examining the case with renewed forensic techniques, has given Cheryl "renewed hope", she told ITV News.

Speaking exclusively to ITV Wales' Jonathan Hill, who has followed the case throughout his career, Cheryl said: "It's giving me renewed hope, I've been wanting this to happen for such a long time.

"I don't believe anyone could commit a murder of that nature and not leave traces."

Jonathan said there "hasn't been a day" in the last 30 years when they haven't thought about what happened

Describing the impact it has had on her and her family, she said: "It being difficult is the understatement of the century. We've lived in limbo for such a long time.

"I've always tried to remain focused... it's been like being on an emotional rollercoaster. You think oh yes it's going to be solved and then you go down again and up again and it's really wearing, so now I really really welcome this development."

Four months after the murders, Jonathan Jones was arrested, charged and jailed for life, only for the conviction to be overturned at the Court of Appeal a year later.

Cheryl's then-boyfriend Jonathan Jones was jailed for killing the couple but his conviction was quashed a year later

He went on to marry Cheryl who stood by him throughout the ideal.

He said: "There hasn't been a day in the last 30 years where we haven't thought about and most days talked about some aspect of this case."

"Inside I think we are both hugely excited but we are trying to contain that and manage as best we can", he added.

"I have high hopes that the new technology will yield some results that will help us get to the bottom of this."

There have been two reviews into the killings, but none of the findings have ever been made public.

"It's like I'm still in 1993"

Cheryl made emotional appeals for information following the killings

"Time has never really moved forward for me", Cheryl said. "Of course I've lived my life, I've got a son but sometimes it's like I'm still in 1993, I have extensive notes I have every newspaper cutting, I read through those notes. Frankly, this has got to be solved.

"If it was, it would mean so much. Thirty years of questions - of why? Who? I'd get my answers, which is what i've been wanting the whole time."

Detective Superintendent Mark Lewis said "no outcomes can ever be guaranteed"

Detective Superintendent Mark Lewis told ITV News now was the right time to review the case.

He said: "It was an absolutely horrific murder of two elderly people in their home being shot with a shotgun. It is still within the public conscious, within Llanharry, it has cast a shadow over that community for 30 years.

"There are bereaved members of the family and we absolutely want to deliver justice for them and for the community of Llanharry."

Working alongside South Wales Police will be Dr Angela Gallop, who found key evidence in the Lynette White murder case in 2003, as well as the Pembrokeshire murders case where her groundbreaking work identified evidence which convicted John Cooper of two double shotgun murders.

The focus of the forensic review will be the murder scene itself and what evidence could be offered up using more modern techniques.

Despite the passage of time, police have also asked for the public's help to come forward if they have any information.

Detective Supt Lewis said: "Although this is a forensic review, we are still interested in any information people may have. Whether they have heard something, seen something, whether they've been told something, they are still able to contact us."

Cheryl added: "It never goes away, you wake up in the morning and everything seems normal and suddenly hits you what happens and I think whoever has committed this heinous crime will be found and brought to justice. That's my hope."