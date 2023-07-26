The body of a woman has been found in the search for pensioner Anne Jones.

Police say whilst formal identification is yet to take place, the 85-year-old's family has been told.

Anne went missing from her home in Cowbridge.

Anne's family has been informed of the update. Credit: Family photo/South Wales Police

She had been seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday (22 July) walking past Cowbridge Comprehensive School towards Ystradowen.

South Wales Police previously asked the public to check their land, barns, outhouses and other buildings for any sign of Ms Jones.

Officers thanked people for their help in the search.