A four-year-old boy who was found lying face-down in a pond by his uncle drowned as a result of an accident, an inquest heard.

Ifan Wedros Owen-Jones had been playing on the afternoon of August 7 last year in a caravan he lived in with his parents in the Blaenffos area of Pembrokeshire.

The inquest into his death, held at Haverfordwest on Thursday, heard he wandered away from the family home, which sparked a frantic search from his family, before being found unresponsive in a near-by pond.

The acting senior coroner for Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire, Paul Bennett, called the situation "extremely distressing."

Ifan and his siblings were playing outside, before returning to the caravan where Ifan played with his iPad, a coroner said.

Ifan’s mother Sian had fallen asleep in the caravan but could hear the children playing as the door was open due to the warm weather at the time.

Reading a report at the inquest, PC James Lang-Ford of Dyfed-Powys Police said Ifan’s mother “was awoken and could hear Ifan playing outside”.

He added: “She went to the toilet and came back and asked the other children where Ifan was. They searched the yard and the sheds but they could not find him.”

Ifan’s mother drove around the land to look for Ifan and was reduced to tears when he could not be found.

Ifan’s uncle Matthew Owen, who was also involved in the search for the little boy, was the first to arrive at the pond and could see his nephew lying face-down in the water.

Ifan was unresponsive, and the Welsh Ambulance Service was called.

Despite the efforts of family and paramedics, Ifan was declared dead at 6.40pm.

The coroner recorded a conclusion of accidental death, with the cause of death as drowning.

The acting senior coroner for Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire, Paul Bennett, referenced a post-mortem examination carried out in the wake of Ifan’s death.

He added that there was “nothing to suggest foul play or third-party involvement”.

The inquest also heard that Ifan had been awaiting tests due to a suspected autism spectrum disorder.

Mr Bennett said he considered such a condition to be a “significant contributory factor” in the boy’s death.

Mr Bennett went on to express his deepest sympathies to Ifan’s family.

