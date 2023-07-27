Play Brightcove video

A man wrongly jailed for murdering his wife's parents has recalled the "inner turmoil" he has lived with for the past three decades.

It comes as a forensic review is to be carried out into the notorious killings of Harry and Megan Tooze in 1993 in the small village of Llanharry in south Wales.

Harry and Megan were shot at point-blank range at their farmhouse in Llanharry on 1993

Jonathan Jones was jailed in 1995 for the double murder of the couple during a trial where it was argued he killed them to get hold of girlfriend Cheryl's £150,000 inheritance.

The only forensic link connecting Mr Jones to the scene was a partial thumbprint on a saucer in the couple's farmhouse.

Jonathan Jones explained there was an innocent explanation for this as a frequent visitor to the farm - and he may also have touched it when he was allowed to wander the crime scene.

Jonathan and Cheryl at the funeral of her parents Harry and Megan

Despite very little evidence being presented to the court linking him to the murders, a jury found him guilty by a majority verdict and he was jailed for life.

Cheryl stood by his side and protested his innocence until he was eventually freed when the Court of Appeal overturned the conviction.

Speaking exclusively to ITV News, Jonathan Jones said: "When I look in the mirror and see the lack of hair, it seems like a long time... but on a day-to-day basis, it feels like it was yesterday.

"I manage the inner turmoil as best I can".

Jonathan and Cheryl married after he was freed from prison and they have a son together.

Jonathan said there "hasn't been a day" in the last 30 years the couple haven't thought about what happned

Speaking to ITV Wales' Jonathan Hill, who has followed the story throughout his career, Mr Jones said it was "essential" for their "sanity" that the couple tried to move on from what happened.

Cheryl said: "It being difficult is the understatement of the century. We've lived in limbo for such a long time.

"I've always tried to remain focused... it's been like being on an emotional rollercoaster.

Speaking about the forensic review, she said: "I don't believe anyone could commit a murder of that nature and not leave traces."

Jonathan added: "There hasn't been a day in the last 30 years where we haven't thought about it - and most days - talked about some aspect of this case, of the investigation, mostly that has had to do with people we regard as suspects, or potential suspects, potential avenues of investigation that weren't pursued, and also lamenting opportunities lost to pursue those investigation."

The couple were found buried in a cowshed on the grounds of their farm

Reacting to the news of the forensic review on the anniversary of the couple's deaths, which will see world-renowned forensic scientist Angela Gallop work alongside South Wales Police, he said: "I'm given to understand that Angela Gallop will be conducting the forensic review, we're very happy that's happening."

He added: "I'm very aware that there have been huge advances in DNA technology over the last 20 or so years. Without wanting to raise expectations too high, I have high hopes that the new technology will yield some results."

"[If fresh evidence was found], it would lift a weight that both Cheryl and I have been carrying for 30 years", he said.

"We will be delighted when and if that happens."

Jonathan was freed after spending a year in prison

Although Jonathan said, they are trying not to get their hopes up.

"There have been so may reviews over the years that we have learned to manage our expectations. We can't let ourselves to be marched to the top of the hill and marched down again."

Jones has never been offered any form of compensation from his imprisonment.

Asked how he would feel if the killer is not found, but evidence is which exonerates him completely, Jones said it would feel like "half a job".

"Our ambition is to go further than that. We would hope that the killer is identified, whether that individual is alive or dead, in prison or free, we would hope to get some sort of definitive evidence."