There were more than a thousand cat cruelty reports to the RSPCA in Wales last year, new figures show.

In total, there were 1,072 and out of these complaints, of which 600 calls concerning neglect and 89 calls were regarding intentional harm incidents.

With three reports made every single minute, the charity released the figures as part of its 'Cancel Out Cruelty' campaign, raising aid its frontline rescue teams.

The cost-of-living crisis is also thought to be a contributing factor to an increase in deliberate harm to animals at a time when the cost of rescuing animals is at an all-time high.

Gill Hillan, the RSPCA's press officer in Wales told ITV Cymru Wales: "We often see animal abandonment especially cats because they can have lots of litters and kittens.

"They might be unwanted in the financially cost of living crisis because people cannot afford to keep them."

The Bryn-y-Maen Animal Centre staff is caring for more than 54 cats and are supporting the hand rearing of an additional 12 kittens. Additionally, RSPCA Newport Animal Centre looks after around 16 cats.

Marlene was abandoned in a property and is now looking for a home. Credit: RSPCA

After being abandoned, Hetty has been staying at the Upper Colwyn Bay centre for more than a year.

The cat has gained confidence since being at the centre and is playful and friendly.

Elaine Spence, one of the three chief inspectors in Wales said: "Right now, animal cruelty is happening across Wales on a massive scale and rising.

"While we don’t know for certain why there has been an increase, the cost of living crisis and the post-pandemic world we live in has created an animal welfare crisis.... and our vital services are stretched to the limit."

