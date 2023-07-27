The opening of a long-awaited reservoir in Cardiff could be disrupted after issues in the water were discovered just days before.

Lisvane and Llanishen reservoirs in the north of Cardiff are set to reopen on Friday following locals' years-long battle to save it.

However, open water swimming sessions have now been postponed until further notice following an "unconfirmed case of 'swimmers' itch'" at the reservoir.

An action group called the Reservoir Action Group (RAG) was created in 2001, determined to protect the site.

According to Lisvane & Llanishen Reservoirs, which is run by Dŵr Cymru/Welsh Water, it is "bitterly disappointed" about the decision and is seeking expert advice to get the reservoirs open for swimmers as soon as possible.Dŵr Cymru said the water quality is "excellent" at the site, but that ‘swimmer’s itch’ can be down to "an allergic reaction to a parasite that naturally occurs under certain conditions in lakes and rivers where there are wildfowl and freshwater snails."

It says that the issue is "quite common and does not affect everyone."

Other water activities, including canoes, kayaks and sailing, will be allowed from Friday, but customers are being advised of the increased risk.

Anyone who wants to take part in water sports there will be required to wear full wetsuits and advised to shower immediately after exiting the water and towel dry to minimise the risk of a reaction.

The watersports programme on Llanishen Reservoir is set to include sailing, canoeing, kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding.

Built in the late-19th century, the Lisvane & Llanishen Reservoirs cover 110 acres of green and blue space.

The Victorian landmark came under threat in 2001 and members of the community formed the Reservoir Action Group (RAG), managing to save it.

It was once a popular sailing, fishing and walking spot, where the likes of Olympic sailor Hannah Mills OBE first learned to sail.

A Dŵr Cymru spokesperson said: “After one open water swimming session last week there was a report consistent with swimmers’ itch. This can occur at open water sites where wildfowl and fresh water snails are present – both of are at the reservoir.

“There haven’t been any other issues, but as a precautionary measure, we have paused open water swimming while we take further advice on the location of the open water swimming course – which is currently in shallow water where the risk of swimmers’ itch – which is quite common in open water – is higher."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...