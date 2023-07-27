Who was Billy Boston and how is his legacy being honoured?

Play Brightcove video

Born on August 6, 1934, in Cardiff's Tiger Bay, Billy Boston is widely regarded as one of the greatest to ever play rugby league.

Prior to leaving Wales, he played rugby union for Cardiff Schools; Boys Clubs of Wales; Wales Youth; Cardiff Internationals; and Neath.

After signing for Wigan while still a teenager for the price of £3,000, Boston went on to score 478 tries in 487 matches, winning six Challenge Cup finals.

Internationally, he won the World Cup with Great Britain and played 31 times for the Lions, becoming their first black tourist in Australia.

A member of the Rugby League and the Wigan halls of fame, he has also been made an MBE for his services to sport and has statues both in Wigan and outside Wembley Stadium.

Watch Exiles to Icons: The Codebreakers Come Home on ITV1 Wales at 8:30 on Thursday 27 July and catch up online.

