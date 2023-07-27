Who was Clive Sullivan and how is his legacy being honoured?

Play Brightcove video

Born in Splott on April 9, 1943, Clive Sullivan was the first black captain of any Great Britain side, leading his country to the 1972 Rugby League World Cup title.

Before becoming one of the sport's icons, he joined the army straight from school, before he joined Hull, playing 352 games and scoring 250 tries.

Sullivan crossed the city to join arch rivals Hull Kingston Rovers, adding 118 tries in 213 games.

As well as winning the Challenge Cup with both clubs, he also captained Wales at the 1975 World Cup and won 17 caps for Great Britain.

He's been awarded an MBE, and the main road into Hull is named ‘Clive Sullivan Way’ in his honour.

Watch Exiles to Icons: The Codebreakers Come Home on ITV1 Wales at 8:30 on Thursday 27 July and catch up online.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...