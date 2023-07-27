Who was Gus Risman and how is his legacy being honoured?

Play Brightcove video

Gus Risman, born on March 23, 1911, was the son of Latvian immigrants who settled in Tiger Bay.

Risman is widely regarded as one of the greatest rugby players produced by Wales. He captained the 15-a-side union team at international level during the second world war, despite being a rugby league legend.

Between 1929 and 1954, he scored 4,052 points in 873 games for Salford and Workington Town.

Internationally, he also played in 36 test matches for Great Britain, playing in five Ashes winning series, while also winning 18 Welsh caps.

Streets are named after him in both Salford and Workington, and he is on the Rugby League statue outside Wembley Stadium.

As well as his skill and talent, Risman was known for his longevity, captaining the Workington team that won the Challenge Cup at at the age of 41.

