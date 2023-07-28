A police force has referred itself to the police watchdog after a BMW crashed following a pursuit by officers.

The crash happened shortly before 1pm on Wednesday on the M4 eastbound between junctions 48 and 47, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

Two people were taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

The crash went on to cause major traffic delays in the area.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police can confirm that at shortly before 1pm on Wednesday, 26 July 2023, a BMW that was being followed by our officers crashed on the M4 eastbound between junctions 48 and 47, during a pursuit which began on the A48 at Nantycaws.

It continued: "In the interests of transparency, there was early interaction with the IOPC and a formal referral is being made.

An IOPC spokesperson said: "We have now received a referral from Dyfed Powys Police in relation to an incident on the M4 on Wednesday afternoon (26 July)."We will now assess the referral and consider what further action may be needed by the IOPC.”