A dad ended up in hospital after a family trip to the funfair when an incident on a ride left him with a broken back.

Craig Knight visited Coney Beach Pleasure Park in Porthcawl on Wednesday with his children when he claimed his cart on the Waltzer ride "derailed". Mr Knight, from Newport, said the cart "lifted from the track," causing him to feel "a crunch in his back."

Following his removal from the ride, his partner said he was left "l aying on the floor for a good hour-and-a-half in the pouring down rain ," before being taken to hospital by his brother.

The 35-year-old is now being treated for a fracture in his spine at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Coney Beach Pleasure Park say investigations into the incident are underway, and there was nothing to indicate the ride was faulty.

Mr Knight said: "I was on the Waltzer when the attendant span us fairly fast, where the carts spins and the ramps creating a bumpy ride the cart had derailed and lifted from the track causing me to feel a crunch in my back."

"I am currently laying in A&E with a broken back.

"I just hope to God they have shut the ride down pending investigations and safety checks."Mr Knight's partner, Katie Cusack, added: "I had a phone call from my daughter, probably about 1:30pm, crying telling me: 'Dad's on the floor and he can't move.'"

She added: "The whole seating area just jolted in the air and lifted off the racks and when it landed he said he heard a crunch in his back, his face went white, and my son started screaming for them to stop the ride."

In a statement, Coney Beach Pleasure Park said: "First aid were called immediately and Mr Knight was covered with a blanket whilst an ambulance was called.

"Due to the delay in the ambulance arriving, the customer decided he wanted to go home.

"He insisted on leaving despite advice to the contrary from the ambulance service.

The statement continued: "Coney Beach regards the health and safety of all its patrons as of paramount importance. Along with all other rides at the park, the Waltzer undergoes a thorough daily check prior to it being open to the public and again following this incident.

"Nothing was shown to be wrong with the ride. Coney Beach has nothing further to add."

