Two drug dealers who were setting up a lab for producing industrial quantities of amphetamine have been found with up to half a million pounds worth of the illegal substance.

David Tyrell, 53, and David Allsopp, 62, were sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday following what police called an "extremely complex" investigation.

The pair were stopped in Butetown, Cardiff in September last year, with officers finding a toolbox in their vehicle containing 28kg of Class B amphetamine.

Also recovered were step-by-step instructions for the preparation and production of amphetamine and receipts for the purchase of a hydraulic press.

The total street value of the drugs recovered has been estimated to be between £250,000 and £500,000.

Officers also searched a property in Derbyshire linked to David Allsopp, where a further 22kg of amphetamine was recovered, along with smaller quantities of ketamine and Class A MDMA.

The investigation led police to another lockup linked to Allsop in Blackpool, which contained 100 litres of acid, an industrial-sized cooking vat and paraphernalia for producing industrial quantities of amphetamine.

In total, 50kg of amphetamine were seized from Tyrell and Allsopp, with the total street value estimated to be between £250,000 and £500,000.

David Tyrell was sentenced to 29 months imprisonment and David Allsopp was sentenced to four years imprisonment for possession with intent to supply Class B amphetamine.

Tyrell and Allsopp were stopped in Butetown, Cardiff and found in their vehicle was a toolbox containing 28kg of Class B amphetamine.

Detective Chief Inspector Russ Jenkins from the Force Intelligence and Organised Crime Unit of South Wales Police said the investigation had been "extremely complex".

"Tyrell from Manchester and Allsopp from Derbyshire both believed they could use the streets of South Wales to distribute wholesale quantities of drugs which would have brought misery to individuals local communities and likely fuelled acquisitive crime and violence," he said.

"We remain committed to tackling the most serious organised criminals and would continue to urge the public to contact us with any information they have.

"It may be the key piece of the jigsaw to assist us in prosecuting these serious and organised criminals."

