A serial rapist who attacked women in a "campaign" of abuse has been handed a 27-year extended sentence for his crimes.

Saul Rowan Henvey was first arrested in May 2021 after a woman reported being attacked in woodlands near Lampeter.

The court heard Henvey met the woman and shortly after took her into a wooded area for a "picnic", told her he loved her and then carried out the attack.

Henvey went on the run which prompted a manhunt by Dyfed-Powys Police.

The 47-year-old, from the Tregaron area, was later found and charged with that rape and remanded in custody.

As part of that investigation, officers discovered there was another rape allegation against Henvey in 2019 - which wasn't progressed at the time due to "evidential issues".

Henvey was placed on the sex offenders register for life Credit: Media Wales

The victim said Henvey had approached her when she was alone in the front garden of her home in Lampeter.

The woman was manipulated by Henvey before she decided to report the crime to the police in 2020.

Another victim also came forward to report a rape in the Llanddewi Brefi area between March and April 2021.

In that incident Henvey approached her and convinced her to allow him to stay at her home after claiming he was homeless. On two separate occasions, the woman woke in the night to find Henvey raping her whilst she slept in her own bed.

Senior investigating officer, DI Adam Cann, said: “This case has shown the importance of reporting to police when you are the victim of rape or sexual assault.

“Due to a lack of appropriate evidence, initially we were not able to get justice for the first victim. However, Henvey’s actions and pattern of offending meant we were able to prove a pattern that convinced the jury of his guilt.”

A judge at Swansea Crown Court sentenced Henvey to a 27-year extended sentence where he will serve 21 years in custody plus six years on licence after being found guilty of four counts of rape.

He was told he would serve two thirds of his sentence before being able to apply for parole.Henvey was placed on the sex offenders register for life and given an indefinite restraining order for each victim.

DI Adam Cann from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “The sentence handed to Henvey today is welcomed and we hope it will give some comfort to his victims and allows them to move on with their lives.

“As officers, we have witnessed the devastating effect Henvey’s heinous, violent actions had on his victims.

“Despite this they have shown incredible strength, bravery and determination to see the investigation through and help us make sure he is locked up where he can’t do the same to other women.

“I hope this reassures people that Dyfed-Powys Police will not tolerate such terrible crimes and gives anyone who has been attacked like this the confidence to come forward.

“We will listen to you and we will work tirelessly to get justice.”