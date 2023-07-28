Tributes have been paid to a "role model" and "talented" rugby player who has died at the age of 18.

Ceirion Galliers, from Abercanaid in Merthyr Tydfil, was in collision with a vehicle on Saturday 22 July.

He died two days later in hospital. His father, Terry, shared his family's "heartache" of losing their son in a post on Facebook.

His former school said his passing has shaken the entire community. Credit: Afan Taf High School

Mr Galliers wrote that is was with a "broken heart" his beautiful boy "left this earth I’m sure for a better world" after a "complete accident".

He described the community response as "overwhelming".

"We love you with everything we got and it’s not goodbye it's see you later. Rest easy our beautiful boy. A void that can never be filled."

Mr Galliers also asked people not to risk "injury or worse to lay flowers" where the collision happened.

The family suggested that instead people could leave tributes on the banking at the Wern sports stadium, a place that Ceirion "loved and spent a lot of time".

Merthyr RFC said it was "devastated" at the loss of a "young, talented, and beautiful person, taken far too soon". Credit: Merthyr RFC

Ceirion joined UWC Atlantic College private school in St Donats near Llantwit Major in 2021.

He got a scholarship there after a lady that lived locally, Mrs Marion Chewins left a full scholarship in her will for one male pupil that attended Afan Taf High School.

Writing the post in 2021, Ceirion said: "Her son came to UWC Atlantic back in the 60s and tragically died after finishing university. She wanted to give someone else to attend the college."

In a statement about the collision, South Wales Police said its officers are continuing to investigate a road traffic collision which happened on the A4060 northbound carriageway between Pentrebach and Mountain Hare in Merthyr Tydfil.

The spokesperson added: "The collision was reported at around 10.40pm on Saturday, July 22, and involved a Fiat 500 driven by a 19-year-old woman from Merthyr Vale and a male pedestrian.

"Unfortunately, the injured male, an 18-year-old man from Abercanaid has later died in hospital as a result of the injuries sustained in the collision."

"It has shaken our entire community"

Ceirion's former school, Afon Taf High School, said on Facebook "From the moment he entered the school to the day he left, Ceirion Galliers was the consummate pupil.

"He involved himself in all aspects of school life and was a role model for others. He was the most polite, respectful, hardworking and kind young man.

"It was with an incredibly heavy heart that we learned of the untimely passing of our former head boy.

"It has shaken our entire community and the messages we have received from pupils past and present, staff who knew Ceirion and external partners just go to show what an amazing young person he was."

Merthyr RFC said: "Anyone wishing to place flowers and reminisce, please feel free to come together at the Wern.

"We welcome the placing of flowers on the banking behind the posts adjacent to the car park."

