Three people, including two children, have been seriously injured in a four-car crash near Llanelli this morning.

The collision happened around 9:35 on Friday on the B4309 between Furnace and Maen Gwynne housing estate.

It has led to a stretch of road being closed, with diversions currently in place.

The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed three people had been taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff and two others were taken to Morriston Hospital in Swansea.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed they are "investigating a road traffic collision which occurred at about 9.35am, this morning, Friday 28th July 2023 on the B4309 between Furnace and Maen Gwynne housing estate."

They say: "Four vehicles were involved in the collision. Three people have been taken to hospital, an adult and two children, with what are described as serious injuries. The road is currently closed and diversions are in place."

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today, Friday 28 July, at approximately 9.42am, to reports of a road traffic collision on the B4309 between Furnace and Maen Gwynne.

"We sent one Duty Operations Manager, one Cymru High Acuity Response Unit and one emergency ambulance to the scene.

"We were supported by colleagues from the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transport Service.

"Three patients were transferred to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, and two patients were transferred to Morriston Hospital, Swansea, for further treatment.”

