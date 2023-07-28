A special breed of Welsh lamb farmed on the North coast of Gower has been awarded protected status by the European Commission.

This means the lamb will join the ranks of Champagne, Parma Ham and MeltonMowbray Pork Pies, who have all received similar status.

In 2021, Gower Salt Marsh lamb was the first new product in Wales to be awarded special legal protection following the UK's departure from the European Union.

The Welsh lamb was given the UK Geographical Indication (UK GI) status last year, meaning it has protection against 'imitation and misuse'.

So, what does this European protection mean?

This international recognition means that from 27 July, the Gower Salt Marsh Lamb name has been further protected by the European Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status, which is one of three special European Protected Food Name (PFN) designations.

Only legitimate Gower Salt Marsh Lamb can now be sold with both the European PFN andUKGI logo, guaranteeing its produce comes from lambs which were born and reared on theNorth Gower coastline in Wales.

Lamb producers can show that their meat’s characteristics are influenced by their exclusive area of production.

The procedure of achieving this European PDO status is complex and the Welsh Government supported the Gower Salt Marsh Lamb throughout the process.

The flavour of the lamb is unique with a sweeter and stronger flavour.

Dan and Will Pritchard have been running the Gower Salt Marsh lamb family farm on the Gower Peninsula and produce around 1,000 lambs a year.

This makes the Welsh lamb join the ranks of Melton Mowbray Pork Pies which has received similar status. Credit: PA Images

Speaking about their achievement, Dan said: “Everyone at Gower Salt Marsh Lamb is delighted that we have been awarded EU GI status recently.

"It shows that our products are of true origin and of a high standard."

The lamb has received further protected status Credit: Welsh Government

“We’re exceptionally proud of what we produce and it is fantastic that it is being recognised and celebrated.”

Welsh Government Minister for Rural Affairs, North Wales and Trefnydd, Lesley Griffiths,said: “I’d like to congratulate Gower Salt Marsh Lamb for this tremendous achievement.

"This gives it further International recognition and prestige, and rightly so.

"Customers will know they are buying an excellent Welsh product and I’d like to thank all those involved in bringing this about."

Other protected food and drink products from Wales, include Anglesey Sea Salt, Welsh Lamb, Welsh Beef and Pembrokeshire Early potatoes.

